VICTORIA -- Greater Victoria residents who rescue injured or abandoned wildlife will soon have a different central drop-off location for the BC SPCA’s Wild Animal Rehabilitation Centre (Wild ARC) in Metchosin.

For 15 years, Wild ARC has partnered with the VCA Canada Central Victoria Veterinary Hospital to take in rescued wildlife at the hospital’s 760 Roderick St. location in Saanich.

Wild ARC says that arrangement is ending effective next month, when wildlife drop-offs will move to the BCSPCA Victoria shelter at 3150 Napier Ln.

The shelter will accept drop-offs between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily.

As always, Wild ARC will continue to accept drop-offs directly to the rehabilitation centre at 1020 Malloch Rd. in Metchosin.

Wild ARC’s drop-off hours vary but complete up-to-date hours can be found here.

The BC SPCA says the VCA Canada Central Victoria Veterinary Hospital will continue to accept critical wildlife patients starting at 5 p.m. daily until Wild ARC reopens at 8 a.m.

Anyone who discovers an animal in distress is asked to call the BC SPCA’s provincial all centre at 1-855-622-7722 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. seven days a week before taking the animal to a drop-off location.