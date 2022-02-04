'Why are you in my trunk and are you naked?': Man may have been in Nanaimo woman's car for days

A Nanaimo, B.C., woman was shocked to discover a naked man hiding in the trunk of her car this week.

Mounties say the incident happened at approximately 4:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Bethany Coker recorded the ordeal on her cellphone and posted video of the encounter to her TikTok account, garnering millions of views by Friday.

In her post, Coker figured the man had been in her trunk since Saturday.

"Why are you in my trunk and are you naked?" Coker asks the man in the video.

"Yeah, it's a rite of passage," comes the response.

WARNING: Video contains profane language

RCMP Sgt. Chris Manseau says officers were called and the man was taken to hospital for a mental health assessment.

"RCMP received a complaint of an unknown individual in the trunk of their vehicle, and Nanaimo members attended the scene and located exactly that," Manseau told CTV News on Friday.

The video shows RCMP officers talking to the man on scene.

"Can I put my pants on?" the man asks, still inside the trunk.

"We'd really appreciate that," an officer responds.

"I think the members that arrived on scene were aware of what they were going to encounter, and sometimes things are reported to us and they're different when we show up on scene," Manseau said.

"The report was as accurate as it could be and when the members showed up on scene they 100 per cent encountered an individual in the trunk of someone else's car who wasn't wearing any clothing, obviously suffering from some medical distress," he added.

Coker was unavailable to comment on the story when CTV News contacted her Friday.

Mounties are not recommending any criminal charges at this time.