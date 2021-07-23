VICTORIA -- With hundreds of wildfires burning across British Columbia, B.C.-based restaurant chain White Spot is planning to hold a fundraiser for wildfire relief efforts.

On Thursday, July 29, White Spot will be donating $2 from every burger sold at any of its 96 White Spot and Triple O's restaurants across the province, as well as on 11 BC Ferries that offer White Spot meals.

Additionally, the provincial and federal governments are also matching $2 each for every burger sold, for a total of $6 going towards wildfire relief efforts with each burger bought for dine-in or takeout.

The money will go towards the Canadian Red Cross and its work supporting people affected by wildfires.

The restaurant says the fundraiser does not apply to Kids Meals, Pirate Paks, delivery or other discounts.

"The B.C. wildfires are having a devastating impact on our province including many of the communities in which we call home," said White Spot president Warren Erhart in a release Thursday.

"We are a community-first organization and are proud to have received immediate agreement from our family of franchisees and partners to provide support," he said. "We hope these much-needed funds will provide some relief to those who need it most during this extremely challenging time."

As of Friday morning, 277 wildfires are burning across the province.

Drought conditions in much of the southern half of the province, including parts of Vancouver Island, are providing little relief for firefighting efforts.

On Tuesday, B.C. announced a state of emergency due to the wildfires, less than a month after the province ended a record-breaking state of emergency due to COVID-19.