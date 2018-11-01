White powder prompts evacuation of Canada Post in Parksville
Mounties put up police tape around a Canada Post in Parksville after an employee came into contact with an unknown white powder while sorting parcels. Nov. 1, 2018. (CTV Vancouver Island)
A Canada Post office in Parksville was evacuated after a staff member came into contact with a white powdery substance.
Police were called to the Canada Post on Island Highway East shortly after 10 a.m.
Mounties say the employee was sorting parcels when they came into contact with the powder on one of the packages.
Employees then evacuated the building and called police.
RCMP were unable to determine what the substance was and called in an Explosive Disposal Unit from the Lower Mainland.
That unit was expected to arrive at the post office later Thursday afternoon. RCMP have secured the post office until then.
So far, investigators say the employee who came into contact with the substance has not experienced any medical issues.
#CanadaPost office in #Parksville has been evacuated. An employee was sorting parcels when they came in contact with a white powdery substance on a package. Explosive Disposal Unit (EDU) has been deployed from mainland & expected to be on scene later this afternoon @CTVNewsVI pic.twitter.com/rL09eIzIur— Andrew Garland (@CTVNewsAndy) November 1, 2018