Limited-edition Game of Thrones spirits will hit shelves at select BC Liquor Stores this weekend.

Eight single-malt Scotch whiskies, each one made by a different distillery around the world, will go on sale at five stores around the province starting Saturday.

On Vancouver Island, only the Fort Street liquor store in Victoria will stock the complete set of eight.

Each Scotch corresponds with a "house" from the popular HBO fantasy series, such as a Dalwhinnie Winter's Frost for House Stark and Cardhu Gold Reserve for House Targaryen.

"Fueled by the same fiery spirit of the fierce female leadership of Daenerys Targaryen, this single malt celebrates legendary women and their unwavering perseverance," a write-up for the Cardhu Gold Reserve says.

Individual bottles from the set range in price from $65 for the cheapest and $150 for the most expensive, which fittingly, is a Lagavulin nine-year-old single malt for House Lannister.

"There's a lot of hype over it, so we're very excited to be releasing this special limited edition," said product consultant Marissa Lingwood.

She said the release of the whiskies coincides with the upcoming release of the final season of Game Of Thrones.

"These are very iconic distilleries and six of the eight of them made a complete new product just for this release, which is pretty cool," she said.

Anyone wanting to snag a full set of all eight is looking at a bill of more than $1,000.

Aside from Fort Street, the set will also be available at the following BC Liquor Store locations: