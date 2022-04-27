What's that sound? CFB Esquimalt warns of ship firing exercise

People who live near Canadian Forces Base Esquimalt may hear loud bangs as the navy practises a ceremonial gun salute Wednesday.

The drill, which will use blank ammunition, will run from 10 a.m. to noon.

"Residents may hear the periodic firing on the gun during these hours," reads an advisory from the Royal Canadian Navy.

Members of the Naval Fleet School (Pacific) Sea Division will be practising the ceremonial gun salute in the Duntze Head area of the Esquimalt base.