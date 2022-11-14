What's that sound? B.C. testing emergency alert system this week
British Columbians should prepare for a loud alert tone on their cellphones, TVs and radios on Wednesday as the province tests its emergency alert system.
The alert will activate at 1:55 p.m. on Nov. 16 through the Canada-wide Alert Ready system.
Emergency alerts are generally used in emergencies where people need to evacuate, such as fires, floods or tsunamis.
This summer, B.C. also expanded the scope of emergency alerts to include heat warnings and "extreme heat emergency alerts" following historically high temperatures in the summer of 2021.
More than 90 per cent of cellphones are compatible with the alerts and will automatically receive them, according to the province.
To receive the alerts, phones must be connected to a LTE cell network, be within the alert area, and must not be set on airplane mode or do-not-disturb mode.
This is the second time the province has tested the Alert Ready system this year. The province previously tested the system in May shortly after it added its heatwave warning procedures.
The following message will be displayed during the test on Wednesday afternoon:
This is a TEST of the BC emergency alert system, issued by Emergency Management BC. This is ONLY A TEST. In an actual emergency, this message would contain instructions to help keep you and your community safe. Learn more about how, when and why emergency alerts are issued in BC at www.emergencyinfobc.ca/alert. This is ONLY A TEST. No action is required.
The province asks that people refrain from calling 911 if they have questions about the test alert. More information about the emergency alert system can be found on the Province of B.C. website.
