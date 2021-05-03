VICTORIA -- The Capital Regional District (CRD) has posted an odour advisory in the Mount Work Regional Park area due to work at the Hartland Landfill's new residuals treatment facility (RTF).

The alert was posted Friday and is in effect for the next two weeks.

The CRD says that commissioning activities at the RTF will likely produce odours which can be smelled in Mount Work Regional Park and Willis Point Road.

The regional district says that odour advisories will be much less frequent once the RTF is fully operational.

The treatment plant takes solids that are leftover from Greater Victoria's sewer system and converts them into a class 'A' biosolids. The biosolids look like small pellets which can be used for a range of purposes, including fertilizer or as a type of fuel source.

"CRD staff and facility contractors are making every effort to limit the source and impact of this odour and will continue to monitor this issue as work proceeds over the coming weeks," said the regional district Friday.

Construction of the residuals treatment facility began in 2018. At the time, construction was estimated to take roughly two and a half years to complete.

In July 2020, the CRD said that the facility was largely complete and that production of biosolids would begin by the end of the year.