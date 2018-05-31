

The Canadian Press





An orphaned bear cub has been rescued by whale watchers near Tofino.

John Forde and his wife spotted the lonely animal trying to nurse on its dead mother last weekend and jumped into action to rescue it.

The pair carefully coaxed the cub from its hiding spot after it scampered up a tree, then took it to the North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre.

Forde says the baby bear was initially in pretty rough shape, but has since stabilized.