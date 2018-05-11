

CTV Vancouver Island





MONTREAL - WestJet Airlines is promising to provide full refunds if flights are cancelled because of a possible pilots strike.

In response to passenger tweets expressing anxiety about their upcoming vacations, the Calgary-based airline says it understands the concerns.

WestJet says the refund would be in the original form of payment.

However, a passenger said that simply offering a refund may not resolve the traveller's problem because tickets purchased just before flights typically cost more.

Air Canada has capitalized on its rival's situation by formally announcing Thursday that it is expanding capacity on key transcontinental routes in response to the strike mandate at its large domestic rival.

WestJet pilots voted 91 per cent in favour of strike action, but committed to not disrupt passenger travel plans over the Victoria Day long weekend as a goodwill gesture.

Should ALPA’s Master Executive Council (MEC) in fact receive the strike mandate, it provides them with the ability to call a strike with 72 hours’ notice, at any time as of May 19. We remain confident we can reach an agreement. — WestJet (@WestJet) May 11, 2018