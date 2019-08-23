

Sarah Reid, CTV News Vancouver Island





The Victoria Regional Transit Commission says the West Shore will see more frequent transit service next month.

Chair of the Sooke school district Ravi Parmar made a request for increased service to the commission on Aug. 13.

The school district is the fasting growing per capita in the province, and says more transit options are needed to match the increasing number of riders.

"The growth on the West Shore is something the commission is aware of," said transit commission chair Susan Brice.

"For that reason, transit service to the West Shore will be included in the September expansion."

The commission says it will be adding three additional daily round trips on the #61 Sooke route, creating hourly service from 9 a.m to 6 p.m.

Brice says the specific issues raised by the Sooke school district will form part of the commission's discussions in the fall.

District superintendent Scott Stinson says an increase in transit for students will help eliminate congestion on the roads.

The school district is growing at a rate of four per cent each year. This year alone it's expecting an increase of 350 to 400 students. Over the past decade it has grown from 7,500 students to 11,300.