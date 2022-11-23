West Shore students gear up for massive food drive fundraiser

Students on the West Shore are reviving a popular fundraising tradition to help feed families in their community.

For the first time since the pandemic, Royal Bay Secondary students will hit the streets in Colwood, B.C., with the hope of collecting 10,000 non-perishable food items in a single night.

Since 2006, the massive food drive, called 10,000 Tonight, has been a popular community fundraiser for the Goldstream Foodbank.

"We've had success in the past, always exceeding that goal, which has been amazing," said Royal Bay leadership teacher Brian Hobson.

"We hope that the community continues to support us even though it’s been a few years since we've been able to do it live and in person," he said.

Next week, on Nov. 30, students and volunteer drivers will set out on 50 routes throughout Colwood, going door-to-door in search of non-perishable food donations.

"There’s a need for it at all times, especially during the holiday season," said Grade 12 leadership student Shayne Williamson.

"And right now after the pandemic – and prices are getting a little bit higher for everything – I think it’s definitely needed right now," he said.

With about a week to go before the big night, organizers are busy drumming up support and recruiting volunteers.

"Right now we have lots of students signing up around the school, asking their parents, family, friends, trying to get the word out," said Grade 12 leadership student Olivia Sjerven.

"We've gone to a lot of businesses to put up posters and ask for their support, so we're hoping lots of people will show up," she said.

If you would like to help support the cause, you can visit the school's website to volunteer for the event or make an online donation.

Non-perishable food donations can also be dropped off at the school’s main office, located at 3500 Ryder Hesjedal Way.

The 10,000 Tonight fundraiser runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30.