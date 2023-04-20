West Shore road rage incident leads to arrests in Saanich

Two people were arrested in Saanich Thursday morning after an apparent road rage incident involving a baseball bat.

The incident began in the West Shore area and the suspect vehicle was pursued by officers with the West Shore RCMP.

The vehicle was eventually stopped along McKenzie Avenue, near Glanford Avenue, in Saanich.

Two people were arrested and the vehicle was seized by police.

Morning traffic along McKenzie Avenue remained significantly delayed by 9 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.