West Shore RCMP seek teen after assault on bus driver in Langford

Mounties are appealing to the public to identify a teenager who allegedly assaulted a bus driver in Langford last month. (RCMP) Mounties are appealing to the public to identify a teenager who allegedly assaulted a bus driver in Langford last month. (RCMP)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario