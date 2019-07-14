

West Shore RCMP are asking the public for help identifying the suspect in an alleged sexual assault on the Galloping Goose Trail.

The incident took place on Tuesday, July 9, on a section of the trail near Sooke Road and Happy Valley Road in Langford.

Police say a 16-year-old woman was walking the trail at around 1 p.m. when she was approached by a man who asked her for directions.

After she gave him directions, the man shook her hand and pulled her into a hug, police said. He began kissing her neck before she pushed him away, at which point he thanked her and left.

Mounties are looking for an East Indian man in his 20s who speaks with an accent. He was wearing a dark puffy jacket, dark jeans, and a dark t-shirt at the time of the incident, and he had a bicycle, police said.

Anyone who believes they can identify this man is asked to call West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264, or to call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 to report anonymously.