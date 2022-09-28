West Shore RCMP seek hit-and-run suspect who struck 14-year-old student

Police in Langford are looking for a driver and vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash in the city Wednesday morning.

The collision happened around 8:50 a.m. at the intersection of Sooke Lake and Amy roads, according to a news release from West Shore RCMP.

At that time, a 14-year-old student was waiting for her bus when she was struck by a vehicle, police said.

She suffered "minor physical injuries" and is expected to recover, police said, adding that the driver did not stop. Instead, the vehicle continued west on Sooke Lake Road, according to police.

Mounties describe the suspect vehicle as a black, two-door car with round headlights, which appeared to be "lowered to the ground." They describe the suspect as a white man in his 20s with long, curly, blond hair and brown eyes.

Despite "extensive patrols" in the area, police said they have not located the suspect or his vehicle. Anyone who was driving in the area and witnessed the crash or has dash cam video should call West Shore RCMP, police said.

"To the suspect driver, you know who you are, please do the right thing and identify yourself to the police," said Cpl. Nancy Saggar, in the release.