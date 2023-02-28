West Shore RCMP searching for missing woman, 40

Mounties on southern Vancouver Island are asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing woman.

The West Shore RCMP are searching for 40-year-old Victoria Sparkes, who was reported missing on Feb. 19.

Police say they've followed up on multiple leads and possible sightings of Sparkes, but as of Tuesday she remains missing.

She is described as a white woman who stands 5'8" and weighs 141 pounds. She has blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call their local police, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.