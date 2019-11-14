LANGFORD - West Shore RCMP are seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing teenage girl.

Lia Barker, 14, was last seen on Nov. 8, and has not been heard from since.

According to family and friends, Barker has not made contact with them since she was last seen on Friday. Meanwhile, mounties say that while they have followed up on several leads and possible sightings of Barker they have been unable to find her.

Her family and police are now "very concerned" for her well-being.

Barker is described as a white youth who stands 5' 8" and weighs approximately 135 pounds. She has dark brunette hair.

Anyone with information on Barker's whereabouts is asked to contact West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.