West Shore RCMP searching for missing 15-year-old
Police are searching for missing youth Zenaeh Edwards-Helgason, who was last seen on Dec. 16: (West Shore RCMP)
VICTORIA -- Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing youth who has not been seen for roughly one week.
West Shore RCMP say they are searching for Zenaeh Edwards-Helgason, 15, who was last seen on Dec. 16.
Mounties say they have searched for Edwards-Helgason and followed up on several leads, however, the teen remains missing.
She is described as a white youth who stands roughly 5'4" and weighs approximately 115 pounds. She has blonde hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a dark blue hoodie with a photo of Tupac on it, all white Adidas tennis shoes, black sweatpants with white trim and was carrying a purse.
Anyone with information on Edwards-Helgason whereabouts is asked to call their local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.