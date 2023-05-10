West Shore RCMP searching for man who went missing on walk in Langford

Mounties are appealing to the public to help find a 43-year-old man who went missing while out for a walk in Langford.

The West Shore RCMP say Gerald Hughes was reported to have gone for a walk near Langford Lake on Wednesday but has not been seen or heard from since.

"Police are very concerned for Gerald Hughes's health and well-being, and friends and family report that it is out of character for him to be out of contact for this long," the RCMP said.

Hughes is described as a white man, standing five feet, seven inches tall and weighing approximately 152 pounds.

He has brown hair, blue eyes, a slim build and walks with a cane.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.