West Shore RCMP search for owner of stolen sports cards

Investigators are now hoping to reunite the stolen cards with their rightful owner. (RCMP) Investigators are now hoping to reunite the stolen cards with their rightful owner. (RCMP)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Alex Jones ordered to pay Sandy Hook parents more than US$4M

A Texas jury Thursday ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay more than US$4 million, significantly less than the $150 million being sought, in compensatory damages to the parents of a 6-year-old boy killed in the Sandy Hook massacre, marking the first time the Infowars host has been held financially liable for repeatedly claiming the deadliest school shooting in U.S. history was a hoax.

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario