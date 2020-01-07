VICTORIA -- Vancouver Island Mounties are looking for a man who they say exposed himself to a woman in View Royal over the weekend.

Police say that around 4:15 p.m. Saturday, the RCMP received a report of an indecent act near the Jeneece Place home for sick children and their families in the 200-block of Hospital Way.

Mounties say a woman reported that she was outside when she was approached by a young man who exposed himself to her. The woman left and called the West Shore RCMP.

Police say the suspect was caught on surveillance video and investigators are circulating an image of the man.

The alleged perpetrator is described as about 19 years old, 5’ 10" tall with a slim build. He was wearing a dark-coloured toque, jacket, khaki pants and white sneakers with red laces.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the West Shore RCMP or Crime Stoppers.