VICTORIA -- The West Shore RCMP are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a man wanted in a sexual assault in the View Royal area in April.

Police say that the victim of the sexual assault, which took place on April. 14, is a 22-year-old woman who was walking home from a party at approximately 3 a.m. near the 300-block of Cooper Road when she was attacked.

Since then, Mounties say they have investigated a number of leads and are now trying to identify the perpetrator.

The perpetrator is described as an Indigenous man in his early 20s. He stands approximately six feet tall with an average build and weighs roughly 170 to 180 pounds. He has dark brown and black hair.

"Thus far the West Shore RCMP Serious Crimes Unit has followed up on many leads and avenues of investigation," said Cpl. Barrow of the West Shore RCMP Serious Crimes Unit. "We are now seeking the public’s assistance in hopes that someone will recognize and identify the male suspect."

Anyone with information on the man is asked to contact the West Shore RCMP Serious Crime Unit at 250-474-2264.