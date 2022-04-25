West Shore RCMP locate missing girl, 16

Update:

West Shore RCMP say a 16-year-old girl who was reported missing on April 19 was located safe on April 26.

Earlier:

Mounties in the West Shore are urging the public to keep an eye out for missing girl Shirita Beans, also known as Simone Beans.

The 16-year-old was reported missing on April 19, and police say they're concerned for her health and wellbeing.

Beans is an Indigenous girl who stands roughly 5' tall and weighs approximately 106 pounds. She has black and blonde hair, wears glasses, and was last seen wearing a green sweatshirt, a black and silver tank top, red nurse scrub pants, a yellow Van's bag, and black Nike air force one shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call their local police or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.