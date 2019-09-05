

Adam Chan, CTV Vancouver Island





West Shore RCMP are looking to speak with two men after a suspicious brush fire was discovered along the Galloping Goose Trail Wednesday evening.

At approximately 6:30 p.m., police received reports of a brush fire on the Galloping Goose Trail in View Royal on the south side of the Helmcken Road overpass near Victoria General Hospital.

The fire was quickly extinguished by the View Royal Fire Department, but raised concerns as the flames were spreading rapidly and could have impacted residents in the area.

Police have confirmed that the fire is considered suspicious and say that officers and the View Royal Fire Department are investigating the cause.

West Shore RCMP are now seeking two men who were seen trying to put out the fire before police arrived.

"We have received information that there were two males in their early 20s on BMX bicycles who appeared to be trying to put out the fire," said Cst. Nancy Saggar, West Shore RCMP.

"These males left the scene prior to police arrival. We are asking these males to come forward and speak to police as they may have information regarding the fire investigation."

One of the men was reportedly wearing a blue shirt at the time and the pair were last seen riding their bikes westbound on the Galloping Goose trail away from the fire.

While the flames were quickly quelled, police say "this brush fire could have had a disastrous outcome."

Anyone with information on the fire or the two men seen near it are asked to call West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.