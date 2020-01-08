VICTORIA -- Mounties have identified a male youth who allegedly exposed himself to a woman in View Royal over the weekend.

On Tuesday, the West Shore RCMP released a surveillance photo of the suspect in an effort to identify him.

Police say that the suspect exposed his penis to a woman near Jeneece Place home for sick children and their families in the 200-block of Hospital Way. After the man exposed himself, the woman left the area without further incident and contacted police.

One day after police released a photograph of the suspect, Mounties say that a member of the public was able to identify the person.

"We are continuing our investigation at this time and want to thank the public and the media for sharing the post which led to the suspect being identified," said West Shore RCMP in a news release Wednesday.