VICTORIA -- The West Shore RCMP arrested a man on Saturday who was wanted on a number of outstanding warrants in both Nanaimo and Vancouver.

Mounties say the man, Jessie Shiner, 24, was tracked by police after West Shore RCMP received information on his location.

"Our Crime Reduction Unit received information of Shiner’s whereabouts and immediately set up covert surveillance on him," said Cst. Nanacy Saggar of the West Shore RCMP.

"They were able to track his whereabouts and arrested him without incident."

Mounties add that when Shiner was being arrested, officers found a number of break and enter tools on his person, which constituted a breach to his previously established conditions.

The 24-year-old was wanted in Nanaimo for alleged crimes including fraud, possessing a forged credit card and breach of probation. Meanwhile, warrants were issued for his arrest out of Vancouver for assault with a weapon, forcible confinement and uttering threats against a person.

"Shiner is known to police as a chronic offender and has numerous convictions for fraud related offences," said Saggar.

As of Monday, he was continuing to be held in police custody.

Meanwhile, last week, West Shore RCMP arrested a man who was wanted on a number of Canada-wide warrants.

On Thursday, Mounties located and arrested 23-year-old Tuan Nguyen-Mitchell who was wanted for trafficking cocaine in a warrant that was originally issued by the Charlottetown Police Service in Prince Edward Island.