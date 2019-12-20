VICTORIA -- A 23-year-old man who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant was arrested by the West Shore RCMP on Thursday.

The man, Tuan Nguyen-Mitchell, was wanted for trafficking cocaine in a warrant that was originally issued by the Charlottetown Police Service in Prince Edward Island.

The West Shore RCMP say that Nguyen-Mitchell was located based on information received from outside sources and is currently being held in police custody.

Meanwhile, West Shore Mounties conducted a second high-profile arrest on Thursday.

Members of the bike patrol unit spotted and arrested a man who was wanted on a warrant issued by Saanich police for being unlawfully at large.

The man, Darcy Hartmna, 52, was spotted sleeping inside a vehicle at a gas station near the 400-block of Island Highway in View Royal. He has since been turned over to Saanich police.

"These suspects were arrested within hours of each other in different locations," said Insp. Todd Preston of the West Shore RCMP. "They are not believed to be related in any way."

"These arrests are a direct result of the proactive work being done by specialized units here at the West Shore RCMP," added Preston.