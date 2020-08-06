VICTORIA -- A man is in custody following a lengthy overnight standoff in Langford on Wednesday.

West Shore RCMP say they were first called to a home in the 1700-block of Falcon Heights Road at roughly 8:45 p.m. for reports of a break-in.

Police say that a homeowner was returning to their house when they spotted a vehicle in their driveway and one of their bedroom windows open.

Instead of going inside, the homeowner left the area and called police.

Mounties then arrived at the scene and learned that the person inside the home was known to the homeowner.

Police say the man inside of the home was a 28-year-old who was known to police for previous violent interactions, including convictions for fleeing from police and firearms-related charges.

Due to the man’s history with police, multiple police services were called to the scene, including the Vancouver Island Emergency Response Team, police dog services and crisis negotiators.

The home was eventually surrounded and the man was taken into custody at approximately 1:30 a.m.

Police say that no one was injured in the arrest, though the man was found to be in possession of a crossbow, which went against a court order banning him from possessing any time of weapon.

The man is currently being held in police custody and is scheduled to appear in court Thursday. He is facing recommended charges of breaking and entering and weapons possession.