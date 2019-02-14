

After a long stretch of snowy weather, RCMP are sharing numbers that show how much havoc was wreaked on West Shore roads.

As Greater Victoria was hit by subsequent snowstorms Feb. 8-12, Mounties investigated 75 traffic-related calls, 26 of which were crashes.

"This kept our members quite busy and on the road responding to calls for service. Luckily we have no reports of serious injuries," Const. Nancy Saggar said in a statement. "Thank you to everyone who slowed down and abided by winter driving conditions as well as those who stayed off the road altogether."

On Tuesday, Langford Public Works officials said they had used 200 tons of salt on walkways in just seven days.

Another round of winter weather is in store for much of B.C.'s South Coast including Greater Victoria.

Environment Canada says another five to 10 centimetres of snow could begin falling Thursday afternoon and end by Friday morning.