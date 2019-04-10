

CTV Vancouver Island





West Shore mayors are calling on the provincial government to pay for more RCMP officers, which they say are badly needed.

The demand comes after the B.C government recently told the City of Victoria to up its budget to pay for more police after Victoria council rejected the amount of funding sought by the Victoria and Esquimalt Police Board last year.

West Shore mayors, including Colwood Mayor Rob Martin, say the West Shore RCMP detachment needs nine more officers immediately.

In a release, the communities of Colwood, Langford and View Royal also demand that the detachment be provided four more officers by 2023.

The communities claim the extra officers needed on the West Shore represent an approximate $720,000 shortfall in funding, forcing some communities to pay more than their fair share.

They are also calling on the province to immediately increase its funding for the RCMP.

