Mounties on Vancouver Island are looking for potential victims in a series of bizarre assaults on the Cowichan River.

The North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP responded Sunday, Aug. 4 to a report of multiple assaults on the river near Indian Road in Duncan.

Police say a man was reportedly throwing rocks at people tubing down the river. At least one woman was injured, according to police.

A 23-year-old Duncan man who matched the description of the suspect was arrested near the scene. Now police are asking others who may have been struck by rocks or witnessed the incident to contact them at 250-748-5522.

The suspect has yet to appear in court and the incident is still under investigation, according to police.