

Mona Mahmoud, CTV Vancouver Island





Gordy Dodd, founder of Dodd’s Furniture and Mattress and star of countless hilarious promotional campaigns that have given him roles such as Super Man, ‘Hindiana Dodd’, ‘El Gordo’ and even ‘Spideydodd,’ has been awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce.

But the light-hearted commercials aren’t all he’s known for. Gordy Dodd is also being recognized for his philanthropic efforts within the Vancouver Island community, and the presentation of the award will be highlighting just that.

"Gordy’s story deserves to be told. Anyone who has spent time in our city knows who Gordy is has seen him on TV and recognized his talent for promotion," said Al Hasham, chair of the chamber’s board of governors. “But there’s so much more to Gordy. He cares so much about his community and has taken action to improve the lives of many, many people."

For 41 years he's been in the furniture business, and for 41 years he's been helping feed the homeless. Dodd has been known for sponsoring dinners at Thanksgiving and Christmas in Victoria, Nanaimo, and Campbell River.

His generous efforts go beyond the island’s borders. Dodd has also made over 50 humanitarian trips to his home country, India.

Dode comes from humble beginnings. He immigrated to Canada with his wife from the Punjab region of northern India almost 47 years ago. He first opened up his business in 1977, a location he described as “just a small furniture store."

Today, Dodd’s Furniture & Mattress is the largest independent furniture retailer on Vancouver Island, showcasing a three-story 35,000 square foot showroom in Victoria, a 25,000 square foot furniture gallery in Nanaimo and a 16,000 square foot store in Campbell River.

It's safe to say Dodd and his team have come a long way. But he’s vowed to never forget the importance of giving back to the community both locally and globally.

His efforts and recognition through this award prove just that.

Talking of his charitable history, Dodd professes, “I’m feeling good…I’m feeling like when you give something to somebody, [it] will give you positive internal happiness. And you will feel good all the days.”