Clouds are increasing over southern Vancouver Island, but so is the heat and humidity.

Temperatures are in the 20s for most communities this morning, except for the northern tip of the island, which is struggling to hit the mid-teens.

In areas where it’s already quite warm, it feels hotter than it actually is because of the humidity.

A low pressure system spinning off the coast of Oregon is spreading cloud our way today. Tomorrow the system approaches the south coast of B.C. so there’s a chance that some showers will develop on the island (thunderstorms are possible for the north island). Friday and Saturday may also be a little unsettled. Despite the sprinkles over the next few days, the rainfall doesn’t amount to much.

Sunny breaks are here and there through Saturday. At this point Sunday looks sunny again.