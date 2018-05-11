If your mom likes summer-like weather in mid-spring, then this forecast is the perfect gift for the Mother’s Day weekend.

Sunshine is back in full force on Vancouver Island as a ridge of high pressure builds. Skies are clear, temperatures are on the up-swing.

Expect temperatures in the mid-20s from Victoria to the Comox Valley Saturday and Sunday. Perfect conditions for garden tours, cider tastings or just getting together with mom for a walk on the beach.

Inland Vancouver Island could see temperature records fall, especially around Port Alberni, if highs do in fact top 30 degrees. Comox could tie temperature records this weekend.

When you’re out enjoying quality time, remember to be sun safe this weekend. The UV index is 6 or high with all this sunshine. No doubt moms of little ones will be slathering the sunscreen both Saturday and Sunday!

And to my mom (who loves the sunny warm weather!), happy Mother’s Day. Enjoy every second of it!