I don’t think I’ll ever get bored of summer sunrises in the southern Gulf Islands, especially when mornings are warm and dry and the sky is perfectly clear.

The next week looks about the same all over Vancouver Island. Hot, sunny weather is here to stay for a while with temperatures 5 to 10 degrees above seasonal average thanks to a ridge of high pressure anchored offshore. We may not break temperature records, but it’ll be noticeably warmer than normal.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement for Greater Victoria, East and Inland Vancouver Island reminding everyone to be sun-safe during this hot spell:

While the sunshine and warmth are welcome for most, Environment and Climate Change Canada and Medical Health Officers are reminding people to take precautions to protect themselves from the heat, including:

Stay hydrated by drinking cold beverages, preferably water

Spend time in an air-conditioned facility for at least several hours every day.

Avoid sunburn, stay in the shade and use sunscreen with SPF 30 or more.

Never leave children or pets alone in a parked car.

After nearly two weeks of perfect summertime weather, conditions are quite dry and there isn’t any rain in sight (except for a little morning drizzle possible along the west coast of Vancouver Island). So far this month 2.2 millimetres of rain has fallen in Victoria.

That’s much less than the usual of 17.9 millimetres we usually get in July, and there isn’t any rain in the forecast for the Greater Victoria area before the end of the month.

The last time in rained in YYJ was July 9th, but you probably hardly noticed the sprinkle. 0.8 millimeters of precipitation was measured at the airport.

Enjoy the sunny, warm weather this week. Share your summertime pictures with me on Twitter, Facebook or via email and I’ll feature them across platforms!