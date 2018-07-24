Hot spell? Not at Race Rocks Lightstation.

At 3 p.m. it had warmed up to just 11.5°C. The exposed cluster of rocky islets located just off the southern tip of Vancouver Island is appropriately named. Waters are rough and the current is strong. The weather is also often extreme. But the view is spectacular, especially on a clear day like today.

This view! A look out from the @PCUWC Race Rocks Lightstation towards Beecher Bay and Pedder Bay. Hard to believe it's the cold spot in BC this hour at 11.5°C! Nearby (onshore) the Heat Warning remains in effect for Greater #Victoria & Southern Gulf Islands. #TravelTuesday #yyj pic.twitter.com/VzFp1cqGG9 — Astrid Braunschmidt (@CTVNewsAstrid) July 24, 2018

While a heat warning remains in effect for Greater Victoria, the Southern Gulf Islands, East and Inland Vancouver Island today, sunshine has struggled to break through and warm up the west and north coasts of the island.

Fog and drizzle has kept temperatures at bay in Tofino where, at 3 p.m., it was half as warm as Comox, and nearly 20 degrees cooler than Port Alberni!

East and Inland island communities have the hottest weather this week.

Port Alberni is already in the midst of a heat wave (minimum three consecutive days of 32°C or hotter). Temperatures soared early in the day today, hitting the high 20s and low 30s by mid afternoon.

The ridge of high pressure anchored offshore doesn’t look like it’ll budge for quite some time, meaning this stagnant weather pattern is here to stay for at least another week.