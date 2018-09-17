1. Sunshine Tuesday

Enjoy the gorgeous sunshine while it’s here! A high pressure ridge has cleared the sky and brightened conditions over our island in the Pacific. The sunshine follows a weekend of unsettled weather that featured all sorts of different weather: rain, thunderstorms, hail, lightning and rainbows!

PB, Metchosin. Rainbow over Metchosin Sunday

Photo credit: Charlie Galan, Nanaimo.

Please do enjoy the sunshine, though. By late Tuesday most island communities will see increasing clouds as a frontal system over Haida Gwaii approaches.

2. Showers/rain starts Tuesday night/Wednesday

That frontal system that moves southward from Haida Gwaii? That’s the one bringing the rain. It starts around the north island, but eventually pushes southward to the Capital Region.

3. Cooler than average temperatures

It’s felt like fall since the kids went back to school, and now, the odds of one last hot spell are diminishing rapidly. Tuesday is the hottest day of the week, with inland communities on track to top 20°C, but other than that, temperatures are in the mid-teens this week for most of Vancouver island – definitely cooler than normal for this time of year.

4. A look back at summer on the island

As we wrap up the last few days of astronomical summer (meteorological summer ended September 1. Read more about meteorological vs astronomical season here), here’s a quick recap of how the season played out in the Capital Region. It’s a good/quick read from www.islandweather.ca, the people behind the School-Based Weather Station Network.

5. Autumnal Equinox approaches

Fall, astronomically speaking, starts Saturday. The autumnal equinox takes place September 22nd at 6:54 pm Pacific Time.