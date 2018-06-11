Weather story or question?
Live Now: CTV News Channel
Advertisement
A City of Victoria worker hangs a flower basket in the city's downtown core. June 11, 2018. (CTV Vancouver Island)
Astrid Braunschmidt has a look at this week's weather.
There they are! The beautiful, iconic @cityofvictoria hanging baskets are up outside the @CTVNewsVI @cfax1070 studios! 1300 baskets will decorate the downtown core this #summer ���� #yyj pic.twitter.com/JyY7eiulKi— Astrid Braunschmidt (@CTVNewsAstrid) June 11, 2018