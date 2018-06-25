

Heavy rain, fog and hail caused a driver to lose control on the Inland Island Highway on Monday.

RCMP say a vehicle was travelling up Highway 19 when the driver hit the brakestwe, narrowly missed a car parked on the shoulder waiting out the storm, and ended up in the bushes.

The incident happened shortly before 11:30 a.m.

Officials say the weather mix is about as bad as you can get when it comes to traction.

“Slow down, pull over in inclement weather, it doesn’t matter how good your vehicle is or how good your tires are,” said Const. Chris Mousseau with the North Island Traffic Services. “Sometimes it’s just safer to wait it out two to three minutes.”

The driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

No one else was injured.