

Emily Olsen, CTV Vancouver Island





Victoria city council may be in for an earful starting this Thursday, when it will hold its first of a series of open town hall forums.

The city says the meetings are in response to increasing requests from the public for facetime with councillors.

In a statement Monday, the city said it plans to hold a total of four town halls annually.

Speakers will each get five minutes to share their thoughts and concerns with council during the two-hour sessions.

Future sessions will have themes to guide conversation and council is looking forward to hearing suggestions from the community.

"Our next one will be sometime in July or early August maybe, and it'll be on accessibility," said Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps. "So how do we move around the city and make it more accessible for people of all ages and abilities."

Anyone interested in speaking at the first town hall is asked to submit a presentation online before noon on Thursday.

The city is also offering free childminding services to increase accessibility for busy parents.

Council chambers will be open at 6 p.m. and the town hall will run from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.