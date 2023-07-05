'We have a real cause for concern': Victoria business owner on edge after another neighbourhood fire

Gregg’s Furniture is just metres away from the corner of Bay Street and Government Street in downtown Victoria, the location of a recent brush fire.

“Of course it made me very nervous because it was one building away from us,” said David Screech, owner of Gregg’s Furniture.

Screech believes the small fire was intentionally set.

He now has his suspicions about another fire as well. One that caused far more damage on Sunday night, completely gutting a building just one block away from his furniture store.

“I think that on a weekend, that business goes up in flames, that was probably intentionally set as well,” said Screech.

Sunday night's fire is still under investigation. A cause has not yet been determined.

A little more than two weeks ago, Ricky’s All Day Grill was also gutted by flames. The cause of that fire has been determined to be arson.

“I think we have a real cause for concern in this part of town,” said Screech.

Ricky’s All Day Grill on Douglas Street was destroyed by a fire that is being investigated as arson. (CTV News)

On Tuesday, he was taking precautions, videoing his inventory and backing up his computers in case his business is targeted next.

In March a fire at the Mustard Seed on Queens Avenue, not far from Gregg’s Furniture, forced the operation to shut down for days. The non-profit had to throw away all of its food due to smoke damage.

"It’s always hard to think that’s there people showing up or using their resources and not being able to get food to take home,” said Anita Zacker, a community services worker at the Mustard Seed church, in March.

“When you leave at the end of the day now you worry,” said Screech. “I never used to have that worry but you worry on so many levels now.”