VANCOUVER -- Mounties on Vancouver Island's West Shore are thanking a member of the public for actions that led to the arrest of a man in a stolen vehicle, but they're also warning the public not to do what the concerned citizen did.

The incident in question happened on Feb. 27 on a dirt road near the 1500 block of Neild Road, off of Happy Valley Road, in Metchosin. West Shore RCMP received a call from the member of the public, who reported the suspect in a Dodge Ram pickup truck dumping items on the road.

The caller "used their own vehicle to block the road and prevent the truck from leaving," police said, adding that this prompted the suspect driver to start reloading the items into the truck. The man then rammed the caller's vehicle "in an attempt to get away," police said.

When that didn't work, the suspect got out of the truck and fled the scene on foot before police arrived.

Police said the caller took a photo of the suspect vehicle, which police learned had been reported stolen on Feb. 19.

On Wednesday, officers spotted the suspect walking near the intersection of Goldspur and Latoria roads in Langford. He was arrested and scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, police said.

"We want to thank the complainant for calling the police and snapping a photo of the suspect," West Shore RCMP said in their release. "The complainant was fortunately uninjured in this case, but their vehicle did sustain damage from the ramming. As these situations are unpredictable and can become dangerous, we do not recommend blocking in suspects."