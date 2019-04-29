

A Victoria man says he never thought he would win big playing the lottery. Lucky for him, he was wrong.

Glen Fraser is $2.5 million richer after buying a Lotto 6/49 ticket on PlayNow.com. Fraser matched six numbers in the April 6 draw, earning himself the million-dollar payday.

“I got an email from PlayNow.com saying I’d won a prize; I just assumed it was another free play,” said Fraser. Once he realized he'd won big, he was in disbelief.

“I turned white, I couldn’t talk, I couldn’t speak," he said. "I finally mumbled the news to my wife and we both started crying, then screaming.”

In addition to investing his winnings, Fraser said he’ll be taking his family on more camping trips, planning a big birthday celebration “somewhere hot” and preparing to retire at least 10 years earlier than expected.

“I always think of playing the lottery as something for fun," he said. "I never expected a big win.”

B.C. lottery players redeemed more than $115 million in prize-winning Lotto 6/49 tickets in 2018, according to the B.C. Lottery Corporation.