Tracking every case of COVID-19 in Canada
Coronavirus vaccination tracker: How many people in Canada have received shots?
Travellers who refuse hotel quarantine will soon face larger fines
U.S. shares vaccines, including with Canada, as Ottawa pushed to give doses to COVAX
Many Manitoba schools will remain in remote learning until end of school year
Study finds how you react to bitter flavours may determine your risk of developing severe COVID-19
Ontario's uptick in COVID-19 cases could put an early move to Step 1 in jeopardy, top official says
Quebec shortening wait times for 2nd COVID-19 vaccine doses to 8 weeks
Don Martin: How to win the next election: It's the reopening, stupid.
AstraZeneca recipients in Ontario may get 2nd shot of same vaccine, Pfizer or Moderna
Ontario premier considering earlier reopening but confirms schools will stay closed until September
Tracking variants of the novel coronavirus in Canada