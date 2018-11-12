

A burst water main in Vic West shut down the Johnson Street Bridge for the Monday morning commute.

The water main ruptured at Tyee and Esquimalt roads around 7 a.m.

As crews worked to fix it, the bridge was shut down and traffic was rerouted to the Bay Street Bridge.

The bridge reopened at around 9:30 a.m. but Esquimalt Road, west of Tyee Road, remained closed to traffic.

A detour around the damaged road was available down Tyee Road or Songhees Road, according to police.