Water main break shuts down morning traffic on Johnson Street Bridge
Published Monday, November 12, 2018 10:46AM PST
Last Updated Monday, November 12, 2018 6:36PM PST
A burst water main in Vic West shut down the Johnson Street Bridge for the Monday morning commute.
The water main ruptured at Tyee and Esquimalt roads around 7 a.m.
As crews worked to fix it, the bridge was shut down and traffic was rerouted to the Bay Street Bridge.
The bridge reopened at around 9:30 a.m. but Esquimalt Road, west of Tyee Road, remained closed to traffic.
A detour around the damaged road was available down Tyee Road or Songhees Road, according to police.
TRAFFIC UPDATE | The Johnson St Bridge is now open. Traffic will remain closed on Esquimalt Road west of Tyee. If you're travelling towards Esquimalt on Esquimalt Road, you will be detoured either down Tyee or Songhees to go around the damaged road #yyjtraffic pic.twitter.com/iM6cgueWVo— Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) November 12, 2018