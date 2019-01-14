

CTV Vancouver Island





A construction crew performing work for a new wastewater treatment facility in Esquimalt accidentally struck a water main, sending water cascading into a nearby home.

It happened Monday morning at a home near the corner of Lyall and Lampson streets.

Jack Romphf said he noticed something was wrong when he went to take a shower and there was no water pressure.

When he looked outside, he saw water in his yard with his car nearly half-submerged.

"The whole front passenger side and driver's side, all of the floorboards are wet," he said.

At the same time, Jack's wife Susan rushed into the basement to save some of her art supplies.

"I have a big show coming up and it was up over my ankles, about halfway up my ankles," she said. "There was at least two feet of water in our basement…I'm down there and this water is pouring through, absolutely pouring through."

The break occurred while crews were performing utility work for the Capital Regional District's Wastewater Treatment Project, which will see a long-awaited treatment facility built at McLoughlin Point.

One other property was affected, and crews shut off water temporarily as they repaired the main.

"By the time they reacted, called the city, all the damage would've been done," said Jack. "It was a mini-tsunami."

He said the construction crew performing the work told him they had damaged a water main with a backhoe.

The couple said things could've been worse had a tenant been living in their basement.

They thanked the city and the construction crew for their quick response to the water main break.

The damage had been repaired and water was back on as of early Monday afternoon.