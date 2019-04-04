

Students at a Saanich high school were sent home early Thursday morning after a water main break in the Gordon Head area.

The break temporarily left Lambrick Park Secondary School and the Gordon Head Recreation Centre without water.

Lambrick Park parents were notified that classes were cancelled for the day but staff remained on site, according to Greater Victoria School District 61 spokesperson Lisa McPhail.

No other schools in the area were affected.

Classes will resume at Lambrick on Friday morning.

The recreation centre was expected to reopen at 1 p.m. Thursday.

Some residents in the 4100-block of Torquay Drive were also without water, as crews on site worked to repair the break.

Water was restored to the area by 11:30 a.m., according to District of Saanich spokesperson Kelsie McLeod.

There are no reports of damage to property and the cause of the break is unknown at this time, McLeod said.