Watch: River otter frolics in snow in Mill Bay, B.C.

Before the snow turned to rain and the rain turned Vancouver Island's recent snowfall into a slushy mess, Mill Bay resident Gabrielle Turgeon captured some local wildlife enjoying the weather.

The not-quite-90-second clip shows a river otter digging and rolling around in the snow.

CTV News Calgary's Gina Martin shared the video on Twitter Friday, crediting Turgeon as her mother's neighbour.

The video can be viewed in Martin's tweet, which is embedded below.

🦦 Cuteness Overload 🦦

A playful river otter making the most of the recent snowfall in Mill Bay on Vancouver Island as seen by my mom’s neighbour 🥰

📷: Gabrielle Turgeon

@CTVVancouver @CTVNewsVI @CTVNews #BCStorm pic.twitter.com/shPYnWE7hQ — Gina Martin (@GinaCTV) December 23, 2022

Rising temperatures turned the latest storm to hit the island from snow to rain, causing travel headaches ahead of Christmas weekend.

On Saturday, the B.C. River Forecast Centre issued flood watches for most regions of the island, noting that melting snow and continued rain could lead to "persistent flood hazards" through Tuesday.