Warrants issued for Nanaimo man wanted for drug, weapons charges: RCMP

Mounties in Nanaimo, B.C., are looking for a 34-year-old man after police say he failed to make a court appearance to answer to drug-trafficking and weapons charges.

Warrants have been issued for Michael Bonson of Nanaimo, who has had several interactions with police throughout central Vancouver Island, the Nanaimo RCMP said Wednesday.

Police say an officer attempted to arrest Bonson in September 2020 on suspicion of possessing drugs, however Bonson resisted arrest and a violent struggle ensued. The arresting officer fired a Taser, but it was ineffective, and Bonson fled in his vehicle and was not located, the RCMP said.

Two weeks earlier, Mounties with the North Cowichan RCMP detachment arrested the man for possessing drugs, drug paraphernalia and weapons, police said. Those charges are currently before the courts.

Bonson is described as a white man, standing five feet 11 inches tall, and weighing 180 pounds. He has short blonde hair and is known to sport a moustache, goatee or beard, police said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.